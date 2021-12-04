Madhya Pradesh: 64th National Rifle Shooting Championship, 3 shooters in qualification round

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Only three shooters from Madhya Pradesh have managed to get their names on the list of 10-metre men’s qualification round 1 at the 64th National Rifle Shooting Championship being held in the state capital, as per the scorecard of the matches.

Yaqoob Siddiqui, Mrityunjay Singh Rathore and Akshat Rathore managed to qualify in the first round.

In 10m Rifle Men, army's Gokul Raj stood first with 629.20 points. Gaurav Dhillon of Haryana came second with 626.10 and Sanjeev Rajput of Haryana bagged third position with 623 points. MP's Yaqoob Siddiqui is on 18th position with 616.80 points.

In 10m Rifle Junior Men, Gaurav Dhillon of Haryana is leading with 626.10 points. Shivam Kumar of Himachal Pradesh is at the second place with 622.90 points and Chirag Gautam of Haryana is at the third place with 620.70 points. Yaqoob Siddiqui from MP is at the ninth position with 616.80 points while Mrityunjay Singh Rathore of MP is at 19th position with 613.70 points.

In 10m Rifle Youth Men, Gajjar Krish Jigneshbhai holds first position with 617 points. Vaibhav Rathore from Rajasthan is on the second position with 616.70 points and Salim from Uttar Pradesh is on the third position with 616.40 points. Mrityunjay Singh Rathore from MP bagged eighth position with 613.70 points. Akshat Rathore from MP is on 20th position with 607.90 points.

Qualification matches of 50-position women’s and junior women’s categories were also played on Saturday.

Matches on December 5:

10m range

9:00 Air Rifle Men Relay 6

11:05 Air Rifle Men Relay 7

13:10 Air Rifle Men Relay 8

15:15 Air Rifle Men Relay 9

17:20 Air Rifle Men Relay 10

