Madhya Pradesh: 61-year-old Woman’s Body Found In Luv-Kush Nagar, Husband Suspects Murder

Picture for representation

Luv-Kush Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): A body of a 61-year-old woman was found under mysterious circumstances in Kadwa village in Kathara village Panchayat on Sunday, the police said on Monday.

The woman was identified as Ramkunwar, wife of Kalideen Ahirwar.

Her husband said that she may have been murdered and suspected the hands of at least six people behind her killing.

The police began an inquiry into the case on the basis of her husband’s statement.

Kalideen said that his wife had a dispute with a few people in the village. A complaint was lodged about the incident.

According to Kalideen, his wife went to graze cattle on Sunday but did not return home.

He suspected that his wife had been murdered. The police sent the body for post mortem examination and began an inquiry into the case.

Sub-divisional officer of police Naveen Dubey said that there was dispute between two groups in Madwa village on September 9.

The police will start taking action after getting the postmortem report, he said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)