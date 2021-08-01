Madhya Pradesh: 6,000 couples tying knot in pandemic are now visiting police family court

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 6,000 couples who tied the knot during the pandemic are now visiting Police Family Counselling centre, says counsellor Anshuman Shukla.

Shukla says that there were 14,000 weddings in the pandemic.

The reason for these family disputes is the financial crisis that the people faced in the corona-induced lockdown, he adds.

The pandemic devoured jobs and businesses, Shukla says, adding that the dreams of married women were not fulfilled, but their responsibilities increased.

Shukla says when the family was facing financial problems, a newly married woman also got angry with her in-laws.

The domestic disputes intensified but he tried to counsel the families to remain united, he says.

He, however, advises the youths not to marry unless they are financially strong.

On the other hand, he tells the young girls to get adjusted to any situation.