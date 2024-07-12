Madhya Pradesh: 60 Cyber Crooks Held, Arrest Tally Surpasses 2023 Figures

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district cyber cell of police department arrested 60 crooks from January to July this year, which is higher than the arrest tally of 2023. The cyber police personnel, however, have refrained from disclosing the amount siphoned off in all the said cases. They said the amount that Bhopalites were duped of will be revealed after receiving consent of senior officials.

A majority of accused had duped people on the pretext of task frauds (offering money in lieu of completing several online tasks) and on the pretext of share trading. In 2023, 55 cyber crooks were arrested by crime branch.

Read Also Bhopal: PWD To Construct Three Road Crossings For Rain Water Exit

Sources at cyber crime cell said that this year, majority of frauds were such, in which the amount siphoned off from bank accounts of complainants were directly transferred to bank accounts of the accused. This helped cyber sleuths to trace and apprehend the accused.

In 2022 and 2023, the cyber crooks had committed a majority of crimes in a veiled manner, owing to which their exact technical details were not ascertained. Therefore, they could not be arrested.

A majority of the arrested accused this year belonged to Madhya Pradesh and a lot of others belonged to Delhi. Figures of past four years reveal that majority of the accused were from Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.