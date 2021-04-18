Madhya Pradesh: 6-year-old girl in Bhopal dies after drowning in a water tank

BHOPAL: A 6-year-old girl drowned in a water tank near her home on Sunday morning while playing outside her home. The girl Palak Koshale of Avantika Homes in Salaiya was playing near the area of her home at around 10 am, when she slipped into the water tank.

According to police, the girl’s father had gone to work while her mother was inside the home. She was playing outside when she fell into the underground water tank. Her mother when went to look for the girl, she did not find her around. Later the neighbours found her lying in the water tank.

Her father Mohan Das who works near the area was informed by neighbours. All of them rushed her to Kolar primary health centre where the girl was declared brought dead. The Kolar police were then informed.

Police have registered a case and have initiated probe. The body was sent for post-mortem, said ASI Rajendra Singh Gurjar.