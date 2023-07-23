Madhya Pradesh: 5th Edition Of Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon Concludes Successfully

FPJ

Panchmarhi (Madhya Pradesh): The fifth edition of the Pachmarhi monsoon marathon concluded successfully on Sunday, official sources said. The marathon witnessed the participation of a total of 1350 athletes, ranging from four years till 75 years.

This time, the collector of Narmadapuram, Neeraj Kumar Singh also took part in the marathon and ran up to a distance of 21 kilometres. The marathon was set in motion from the MPT Glaneview hotel. Principal secretary of tourism and culture, Shoe Shekhar Shukla, told the media that the 42-kilometre long sprint was held at 3 am on Sunday, while the remaining three sprints began at 6 am. After the marathon concluded, the winners of the respective events were awarded certificates, medals and trophies.

Shukla further said that a similar marathon will also be organised in Khajuraho on February 11, 2024.

P Selvan emerged as the winner of the 42-kilometre men’s category sprint, while in the women’s category, Nikita Mandloi topped the chart. In the 21-kilometre men’s category, Ramanjeet reigned supreme, while in the women’s category, Yuvika Merothane outperformed all others.

Datta Kumar claimed the title in the 10-kilometre long men’s category and Kavita Sharma lifted the trophy in the women’s category. Sambhav Mishra emerged as the winner of the 5-kilometre long men’s category and Divyanshi reigned supreme in the women’s category.

