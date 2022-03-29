Madhya Pradesh: 54 students hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal in Dindori district

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 54 children were hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal in Samnapur in Dindori district on Tuesday. A wall lizard had fallen in cooked food, according to CMHO Dr Ramesh Marawi. Condition of all students is stable.

CMHO Dr Marawi told Free Press that 54 students of a middle school in Samnapur had consumed mid-day meal at 1 pm and complained of nausea and stomach pain. “They were immediately rushed to CMC in Samnapur. Half of them have been referred to district hospital in Dindori. All are stable. Wall lizard had fallen in cooked meal. This is what we came to know. Investigation is on,” he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:19 PM IST