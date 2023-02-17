e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 50 people separated from family in overcrowded Kubereshwar Dham

Madhya Pradesh: 50 people separated from family in overcrowded Kubereshwar Dham

Relatives take help of social media, police to reach their loved ones.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 02:51 PM IST
article-image
Lakhs of people from neighboring states throng Kubereshwar | FP Photo
Follow us on

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 50 people separated from their family in overcrowded Kubereshwar Dham in Sehore on Friday. Nearly 4 lakh people had reached the dham for Shiv Mahapuran Katha and free Rudraksh distribution by Pandit Pradip Mishra.

Relatives of the missing people tried to find their loved ones on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. However, when most of them were unable to unite with their relatives, they reached Mandu and Kotwali police stations with their complaints.

According to Kotwali police station, family members of at least 50 people have lodged missing complaints with the police. The police started searching for the victims while more people are still reaching the police station with 'missing' complaints.

Crowd throngs Kubereshwar

Crowd throngs Kubereshwar | FP Photos

Several people are taking help of social media to find their families.

Notably, lakhs of people had reached Kubereshwar Dham on Thursday causing a 20 km-long traffic jam on Indore-Bhopal highway

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Another woman dies of 'heart-attack' during stampede at Kubereshwar Dham
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Another woman dies of 'heart-attack' during stampede at Kubereshwar Dham

Madhya Pradesh: Another woman dies of 'heart-attack' during stampede at Kubereshwar Dham

Madhya Pradesh: 50 people separated from family in overcrowded Kubereshwar Dham

Madhya Pradesh: 50 people separated from family in overcrowded Kubereshwar Dham

Madhya Pradesh: Quarantine enclosures better than last time, 12 cheetahs to arrive tomorrow

Madhya Pradesh: Quarantine enclosures better than last time, 12 cheetahs to arrive tomorrow

Madhya Pradesh: Woman suffering from kidney problem, dies at Bageshwardham

Madhya Pradesh: Woman suffering from kidney problem, dies at Bageshwardham

Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for cousin's rape and murder in Chitrakoot

Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for cousin's rape and murder in Chitrakoot