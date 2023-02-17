Madhya Pradesh: 50 people separated from family in overcrowded Kubereshwar Dham

Lakhs of people from neighboring states throng Kubereshwar | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 50 people separated from their family in overcrowded Kubereshwar Dham in Sehore on Friday. Nearly 4 lakh people had reached the dham for Shiv Mahapuran Katha and free Rudraksh distribution by Pandit Pradip Mishra.

Relatives of the missing people tried to find their loved ones on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. However, when most of them were unable to unite with their relatives, they reached Mandu and Kotwali police stations with their complaints.

According to Kotwali police station, family members of at least 50 people have lodged missing complaints with the police. The police started searching for the victims while more people are still reaching the police station with 'missing' complaints.

Several people are taking help of social media to find their families.

Notably, lakhs of people had reached Kubereshwar Dham on Thursday causing a 20 km-long traffic jam on Indore-Bhopal highway

