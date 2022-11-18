Madhya Pradesh: 50 dishes of royal families of 5 states to be served under ‘Royal Cuisine of India’

Food festival at Courtyard by Marriott | FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 50 dishes from royal families of five states including Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kashmir, Bhopal, and Rajasthan along with their Riyasats will be served under ‘Royal Cuisine of India’.

The 10-day food festival will begin at a multi-cuisine restaurant at Courtyard by Marriott – MoMo Café – on Friday evening.

General Manager of Courtyard by Marriott, Bhopal, Rakesh Upadhyay said “Our Indian Royal Cuisine has multicultural influence. Many geographical areas, seasons, availability of ingredients in the particular field, and many other factors made one region different from another. But food still unites most of us.”

“He said lavish dinners over high tables often saw history being written and rewritten”.

Executive Chef, Asif Qureshi, told media persons that the MoMo Cafe has set its mark as one of the best Indian specialty restaurants in Madhya Pradesh. “This time, we take the journey forward by serving you the best of Royal cuisine,” he said

The veg main course will have sumptuous dishes like Paneer Laoung Latika, Lucknowi Dum Ka Paneer, Paneer Kundan Kaliyan, Paneer Pasanda, Hyderabadi Paneer Khatta Pyaz, Paneer Handi Korma, and Mughlai Paneer Tikka.

Similarly, the non-veg main course will have Nalli Nihari, Gosht Rogni Nihari, Lucknowi Gosht Ka Salan, Hyderabad Khatta Gosht, Mutton Rizala, Awadhi Moongh Gosht, Kashmiri Rogan Josh, Lagan Ka Gosht, Band Gosht, Hyderabadi Haleem and Lucknowi Khichda, the chef said.