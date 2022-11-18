e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 50 dishes of royal families of 5 states to be served under ‘Royal Cuisine of India’

Madhya Pradesh: 50 dishes of royal families of 5 states to be served under ‘Royal Cuisine of India’

10-day food festival to begin at Courtyard by Marriott from Friday evening

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
Food festival at Courtyard by Marriott | FP PHOTO
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 50 dishes from royal families of five states including Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kashmir, Bhopal, and Rajasthan along with their Riyasats will be served under ‘Royal Cuisine of India’.

The 10-day food festival will begin at a multi-cuisine restaurant at Courtyard by Marriott – MoMo Café – on Friday evening.

General Manager of Courtyard by Marriott, Bhopal, Rakesh Upadhyay said “Our Indian Royal Cuisine has multicultural influence. Many geographical areas, seasons, availability of ingredients in the particular field, and many other factors made one region different from another. But food still unites most of us.”

“He said lavish dinners over high tables often saw history being written and rewritten”.

Executive Chef, Asif Qureshi, told media persons that the MoMo Cafe has set its mark as one of the best Indian specialty restaurants in Madhya Pradesh. “This time, we take the journey forward by serving you the best of Royal cuisine,” he said

The veg main course will have sumptuous dishes like Paneer Laoung Latika, Lucknowi Dum Ka Paneer, Paneer Kundan Kaliyan, Paneer Pasanda, Hyderabadi Paneer Khatta Pyaz, Paneer Handi Korma, and Mughlai Paneer Tikka.

Similarly, the non-veg main course will have Nalli Nihari, Gosht Rogni Nihari, Lucknowi Gosht Ka Salan, Hyderabad Khatta Gosht, Mutton Rizala, Awadhi Moongh Gosht, Kashmiri Rogan Josh, Lagan Ka Gosht, Band Gosht, Hyderabadi Haleem and Lucknowi Khichda, the chef said.

Read Also
MP: IT raids Bansal Group premises across Bhopal, Indore
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 50 dishes of royal families of 5 states to be served under ‘Royal Cuisine of...

Madhya Pradesh: 50 dishes of royal families of 5 states to be served under ‘Royal Cuisine of...

MP: Noorani Masjid's caretaker booked for converting Hindu youth in Khandwa

MP: Noorani Masjid's caretaker booked for converting Hindu youth in Khandwa

Gujarat assembly elections 2022: Modi is 'kalpavriksha', Kejriwal 'babul' tree, Rahul Gandhi...

Gujarat assembly elections 2022: Modi is 'kalpavriksha', Kejriwal 'babul' tree, Rahul Gandhi...

Madhya Pradesh: ITI students in Jabalpur protest against poor infrastructure in college

Madhya Pradesh: ITI students in Jabalpur protest against poor infrastructure in college

MP: Upset over failing exams, girl attempts suicide by jumping off Bhadbhada Dam; saved by spectator...

MP: Upset over failing exams, girl attempts suicide by jumping off Bhadbhada Dam; saved by spectator...