Madhya Pradesh: 5-day Mandu Festival curated for international meets

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In view of upcoming G20 Summit, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) and Global Investors’ Summit (GIS), the state government is trying to make annual Mandu festival special.

The 4th edition of Mandu Festival will be held from January 7-11. The major activities include live concert, hot air balloon ride, cycling tour, adventure sports and activities, art and culture exhibitions, light and sound show, rural tourism, yoga and meditation sessions, heritage walk and traditional folk dance and music by local artistes.

Principal Secretary, culture and tourism, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, told media persons on Wednesday that as India was set to host G20 summit this year, the country would witness a surge in travel and tourism. Mandu Festival at the beginning of the year will create a unique opportunity for this part of Madhya Pradesh.

“PBD will be held in Indore from January 8-10. It gives us immense pride to showcase Mandu at its regal splendour to visiting dignitaries from across the globe,” he said.

Besides, the second edition of Sky Diving Festival will be held at Datana airstrip in Ujjain from January 5-15. The guests present in the state for PBD, GIS and G-20 Summit will also be able to enjoy the adventure activities, Shukla added.

Hriday Drishyam in Bhopal, Indore from Jan 7

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board will organise sixth edition of annual music festival, Hriday Drishyam, in Bhopal and Indore. It will be held in Bhopal from January 8 -10 at Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Centre, Bharat Bhavan and Rabindra Bhavan. Cultural performances will take place at Lal Bagh Palace in Indore from January 7-12. A stall will also be set up to inform foreign guests about Indian culture, cuisines, art and literature. Singer Joe Alvares will be the curator of programme. Renowned artistes from India and abroad will perform.