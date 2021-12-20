Madhya Pradesh: 5-day Mandu Fest from Dec 30

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) is going to organise five-day Mandu Festival 2021-22 from December 30 in Mandu.

Principal Secretary, tourism and culture, Sheo Shekhar Shukla stated this at a press conference held at Jehan Numa Palace on Monday.

Mandu has also been included in the tentative list of UNESCO world heritage sites. The five-day festival, organised by Madhya Pradesh government and curated by E-Factor Entertainment, will organise heritage walks, cycling tours, traditional folk arts, photo contests, yoga and musical soirees.

Principal Secretary tourism and culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla interacts with media on Monday | FP

Star gazing at Dinosaur Park and hot air balloons will be the major attraction. Maa Narmada Aarti at Rewa Kund will be held in the evening.

Shukla said the festival was one of the aspects of familiarising people with the history and culture of rural Madhya Pradesh. This endeavour would be also help in realising the dream of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh by creating new employment opportunities, he added.

He said heritage walks, cycling tours, rural experiences and story-telling sessions would continue till June 2022. Adding to the experience would be 25 luxury tents for accommodation that will be operational till the end of February 2022, Shukla added.

