Madhya Pradesh: 48 Lakh 70-Plus Citizens To Be Covered Under AB PM-JAY

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 48 lakh eligible 70 plus citizens will be provided Ayushman cards for medical coverage up to Rs 5 lakh in the state. The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) has been expanded for senior citizens. The health department has issued a circular to all district collectors in this regard.

Indore district has maximum beneficiaries of 3.9 lakh followed by Bhopal district with 2.08 lakh. Niwari has the lowest beneficiaries at 26,000. Additionally, 13 districts have 1 lakh beneficiaries or above, including Ratlam (1 lakh), Khargone (1.01 lakh), Dewas (1.03 lakh), Rajgarh (1.10 lakh), Satna (1.12 lakh), Morena (1.20 lakh), Chhatarpur (1.26 lakh), Bhind (1.31 lakh), Rewa (1.47 lakh), Sagar (1.49 lakh), Ujjain(1.58 lakh), Jabalpur (1.88 lakh) and Gwalior (1.91 lakh).

Such senior citizens, who are beneficiaries of Central government health services (CGHS), ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), have the option to choose AB-PM-JAY or their own insurance scheme. Option will be given one time. Employees coming under ESI, will also be eligible for AB-PM-JAY. For registration of eligible senior citizens, 1.29 lakh ID Asha, GRS, ANM and hospitals have been listed.