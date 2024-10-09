Madhya Pradesh: 475 Families Displaced Due To Resai Project Allotted Land | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The long wait of 475 families, displaced because of Brihat Parwati dam in Resai, ended on Wednesday when they were allotted plots of land. The project affected several villages, like Mahuakheda, Rawatkheda, Chandbadh Jagir, and Gawan, in Sehore assembly constituency.

Land acquisition process began in 2018, and, in 2021, land was to be allotted to those who lost their homes because of the project. But there was a delay in the process of land allotment because of delay in handling the cases. Sub-divisional officer of Sehore Tanmay Verma was authorised to dispose of the cases related to Resai project.

The cases were disposed of in the past three months. The 475 families will be settled in the Gawan area surrounded by hillocks. A colony is being built on 18 hectares. There will be a community health centre, a school, an Anganwari centre, a community hall and a place for holding Chaupals in the colony.

Plots of land were allotted to 475 families in the presence of Verma. They had been waiting for land for more than three years. The revenue department in Sehore handed over land to the Water Resources Department in an area on Gawan hillocks for allotment to the ousted families. But the process for allotting land to the families got delayed.

The place which came within the submergence area of the dam was surveyed twice so that none of the displaced families were deprived of compensation. Verma said that the administration worked in favour of the villagers, keeping in mind their problems. Plots of land have been allotted and will soon be awarded, he said.