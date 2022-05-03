Madhya Pradesh: 46,000 guest teachers get the boot from schools

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An order from School Education Department has rendered around 46,000 Atithi Shikshak (guest faculty) jobless. According to the order, honorarium should be generated through GFMS (Guest Faculty Management System) portal and then their names be deleted from the portal.

According to the instructions issued to all district education officers, services of guest faculty was to be taken till April 30 and their bills be generated and payment completed through the GFMS portal.

Director, school education department, KK Dwivedi instructed that names of all guest teachers be removed from the GFMS portal by May 10. The teachers should also be 'unmapped' from the portal, said the order.

The guest faculty alleged that the department was functioning with vengeance while the department termed it as an annual exercise.

Director Dwivedi said that it was an annual exercise and guest faculty would be invited again when the new session begins.

However, state secretary of guest faculty association, Ravi Kant Gupta said that the strength of guest faculty in 2018 stood at more than one lakh. Every year the numbers are brought down. In the current year, 46,640 guest faculties were engaged thus bringing down their numbers by half.

"The government did not remove guest faculties last year considering adverse circumstances created by Covid. It is beyond comprehension as to why the government that is talking about creating employment is throwing people out of jobs," said Ravi Gupta.

Moreover, Chhattisgarh High Court has ordered that position vacated by guest faculties in annual exercise by the department should not be deemed vacant for another temporary appointment, added Gupta.

The guest faculty association has urged Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to regularise their services.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 01:48 AM IST