Madhya Pradesh: 42-year-old man booked for giving triple talaq in Bhopal as wife objected to his friendship with another woman

BHOPAL: A 42-year-old man was booked for offering triple talaq to his wife as she objected to his growing friendship with another woman. An FIR was registered at Shahjahanabad police station on Tuesday night against accused Saleemuddin, police said.

This is the second case in Shahjahanabad police station area and the third in the state capital after the Centre declared the practice, illegal and unconstitutional nearly one-and-a-half years ago. The accused had married 35-year-old woman in 2006 and the couple has a son.

Sub inspector Arshia Siddiqui said accused Saleemuddin works as a painter. He often talked to another woman and his wife objected to it. However, on January 6, she began to fight with him over it again and in a fit of rage Saleemuddin pronounced triple talaq before her. The complainant told police that she tried to settle the matter with family members but he did not listen.

In November 2020, a man was booked for giving triple talaq. He wanted a son, so he divorced her offering her oral talaq in Shahjahanabad.