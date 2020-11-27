Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for giving instant triple talaq

BHOPAL: A 35-year-old man on Thursday gave triple talaq to his wife, allegedly for having three daughters. The city has witnessed two incidents of triple talaq even since the union government banned the practice. The Shahjahanabad police have arrested the accused and his father.

The accused Mohammad Osama, a businessman, lives in Idgah Hills area with his wife and three daughters. The accused and his father Mohammad Tarique would harass the victim for having three daughters.

They would often threaten the woman of remarriage of her husband. On Thursday, the accused again scolded the woman for having three daughters. It led to a dispute between them and in a fit of rage, the accused orally offered her talaq.