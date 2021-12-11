e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 11:26 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 4 cops booked for spitting tobacco on police station premises in Shahdol

They have been booked for indiscipline and spreading filth in the police station campus.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Spitting tobacco (Gutka) on Shahdol police station premises landed four police personnel in trouble.

They have been booked for indiscipline and spreading filth in the police station campus and arrested.

Shahdol Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mukesh Vaishya said, "Despite giving a warning, four police personnel namely Sub Inspector Nand Kumar Kachwaha, Additional Sub Inspector Dinesh Dwivedi, ASI Devendra Singh and head constable Pyare Lal spitted tobacco in the premises of the police station."

"They have been arrested on the charges of indiscipline and spreading filth on the premises of police station," he added. Further probe in the matter is underway.

