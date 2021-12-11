Madhya Pradesh: 4 cops booked for spitting tobacco on police station premises in Shahdol

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Spitting tobacco (Gutka) on Shahdol police station premises landed four police personnel in trouble.

They have been booked for indiscipline and spreading filth in the police station campus and arrested.

Shahdol Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mukesh Vaishya said, "Despite giving a warning, four police personnel namely Sub Inspector Nand Kumar Kachwaha, Additional Sub Inspector Dinesh Dwivedi, ASI Devendra Singh and head constable Pyare Lal spitted tobacco in the premises of the police station."

"They have been arrested on the charges of indiscipline and spreading filth on the premises of police station," he added. Further probe in the matter is underway.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 11:26 AM IST