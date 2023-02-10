Madhya Pradesh: 4 cities record maximum temperature of over 34 degrees Celsius

Bhopal: Weather turned hot on Friday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather turned hot in state capital on Friday. Back-to-back western disturbance is not carrying enough moisture to check rise of temperature, meteorological department senior officer Ved Pratap Singh said.

“Besides, winds are westerly. Due to two reasons, temperature is increasing,” he added. On Friday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius after rise of 3 degrees. It was 5.5 degrees above normal. Its night temperature was 12.4 degrees Celsius.

In fact, day temperature soared across the state on Friday. Rise in temperature was up to over 4 degrees Celsius and was up to 7 degrees above normal. Khandwa, Khargone, Damoh and Mandla record maximum temperature of over 34 degrees Celsius.

Indore recorded maximum temperature of 31.9 degrees Celsius, which was 3.3 degrees above normal while it recorded minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius after rise of 2.4 degrees.

Jabalpur recorded maximum temperature of 32.1 degrees Celsius after rise of 4.2 degrees. Mandla recorded 34.8 degrees Celsius after rise of 2.4 degrees, which was 6.8 degrees above normal. Damoh recorded maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius after rise of 3.3 degrees. It was 7 degrees above normal.

Gwalior recorded day temperature of 32.3 degrees Celsius, which was 6.7 degrees above normal. Umaria recorded 33.1 degree Celsius, which was 6.1 degrees above normal.

