Madhya Pradesh: 38th meeting of Central advisory committee ends in Khajuraho

FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The 38th meeting of Central advisory committee was organised at Maharaj Chhatrasaal convention centre of Khajuraho town of Chhatarpur district on Monday, official sources said.

Public health and family welfare minister of the state, Dr Prabhuram Choudhary was also present in the meeting, who addressed the attendees.

Chief executive officer (CEO) Of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) lighted the lamps to mark the commencement of the meeting.

In his address, Dr Choudhary said that the state government is persevering in its efforts to effectively implement the “Milawat Se Mukti” abhiyaan, aimed at curbing food adulteration. He went on to inform that the state-wide campaign began in 2020, under which action has been initiated against numerous people.

Furthermore, Dr Choudhary said that under the “Milawat Se Mukti” abhiyaan, as many as 605 FIRs were lodged and in 45 such cases, relevant action was taken as per the National Security Act (NSA). Food samples worth more than Rs 24 crores were confiscated in the action, he added.

Towards the end of the meeting, he said that in order to expedite the campaign and curb food adulteration effectively, the construction of three laboratories is underway in Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior. He further said that the general public can get their food sample tested merely by paying an amount of Rs 10.