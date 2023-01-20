Madhya Pradesh: 36 students fall ill after eating mid-day meal in Khurai school

Representative Image of children as sit for a midday meal in government school. | Wikimedia

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Thirty-six students of a government secondary school in Khurai town of Sagar district fell ill after consuming mid-day meal on Friday, official sources said.

As soon as they ate the food, they began to vomit and complain of stomach ache. Immediately after that, the ailing children were sent to the Khurai civil hospital.

The students belonged to the government secondary school in Golani village, Khurai. There are 75 students in the school, but 42 were present on Friday, and 36 of them consumed the fare.

Sources in the school said the woman, who had cooked the food, also fell ill after eating it. She was rushed to the hospital.

Sources further said that the flour used to make Rotis was infested with worms, which caused food poisoning.

On getting information, senior officials of the district administration rushed to the spot and sent the ailing children to hospital.

Representative of Minister Bhupendra Singh, Lakhan Singh, also reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Khurai sub-divisional magistrate Manoj Kumar Chourasiya said that there would be an inquiry into the case.

