Madhya Pradesh: 35 Primary Schools Out Of 88 In Ruins In Uchehara Area

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Thirty-five government primary schools, out of 88 in the Pahadi region of Satna, are in ruins.

Crores of rupees have been spent on these schools. Apart from dilapidated buildings, there is a shortage of teachers.

The Rampur Patha High School in Uchehara is also in a poor state.

According to sources, out of 88 primary schools in hill areas, 35 are on the verge of collapse.

When it rains water seeps through the roofs and walls of these buildings.

Plasters are also peeling off the walls and the roofs of these buildings which may crumble any day.

Since there is a shortage of rooms, sometimes five classes are held under one roof.

Rampur Patha High School

The students of class nine and of class ten study in Rampur Patha High School. Since the school building is in tatters, classes are held in one room. The toilets are in such a bad state that the less is said the better. There is no water supply. So, nobody can use it.

The students, including girls, have to ease themselves in the open at a time when the state government and the Centre have launched a campaign against open defecation.

Even the septic tank constructed near the gate of the school has been open for several years.

Guest lecturers have not been appointed in the school. When the issue was raised before development block education officer RN Patel, he said guest lecturers would be appointed when the portal is opened.

According to him, the portal for engaging guest lecturers is opened by the office of district education officer, he said, adding that the portal mentions about the school-wise requirement of teachers.

Principal of the cluster of schools in hill areas, Vinod Sen, said, “More than 30 school buildings are in ruins. Every year, the authorities are informed about the conditions of the schools.”