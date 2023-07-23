Madhya Pradesh: 35 Persons Donate Blood Under Camps Organised By Raktadaan Samooh Sewa Samiti Of Lalitpur

FPJ

Lalitpur (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 35 persons turned up at the blood donation camps laid by the Raktadaan Samooh Sewa Samiti of Lalitpur on Sunday, official sources said. All 35 persons donated blood on the occasion, while 15 others took the oath to donate blood under emergency situations, sources added.

The blood donation camps were organised at the district hospital of the town. Conservator of the Raktadaan samiti, Girdhari Kushwaha termed blood donation as one of the most benevolent contributions made for the humankind. All the blood donors were awarded mementos on the occasion.

Deeksha Singh, a blood donor, who was present at the camp, told the media that she has donated blood for the first time in her life and has been feeling good about it since then. The president of Pragati Raktadaan Sewa Samiti, Prince Rathore has donated blood for the 18th time and expressed elation over the same.

Other persons who lent contribution and donated blood included names like Vikram Singh, Deepak Vaibhav, Ravindra Yadav, Ram Pratap Singh, Aman Pal Yadav, Deependra Pratap, Rajendra Kumar, Subodh Goswami etc.

The programme was successfully conducted by Mirza Faheem and Iqbal Baig.