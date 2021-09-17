Madhya Pradesh: 32 lakh Covid-19 vaccination target today on PM Modi’s birthday

BHOPAL: State Government will administer dose of vaccine to 32 lakh beneficiaries in a mega-vaccination drive on birth day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be celebrated on September 17. According to health department, target of first dose will be completed during this mega vaccination drive.

Earlier on August 25, a two-day vaccination drive named ‘Vaccination Maha Abhiyan 2’ was conducted in MP, during which more than four million vaccine doses were administered in the state. Meanwhile, an official release said that 5,36,18,438 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in MP so far. Second dose tally went to 4,30,00,458 and first dose tally went to 1,06,18,024.

On Thursday, Ujjain reported 38,098 vaccinations while Shivpuri reported 38, 216 vaccination and Indore reported 30,532 vaccination. Bhopal reported 23,263 vaccination, Satna reported 28,264 while Morena reported 21,272 vaccinations. Seoni and Raisen reported 29,281 and 29,494, vaccination respectively. Mandla reported 22,511 vaccination while Morena reported 21,272 vaccination.

Madhya Pradesh reported seven covid cases on Thursday. Rajgarh reported 4 covid cases while Indore reported 2 cases and Bhopal reported one covid case. Active cases are 119 in MP.

BJP is set to launch a mega 20-day public outreach from Friday on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday and it will continue till 7 October to also commemorate his 20 years in public life, including as the Gujarat chief minister. BJP has asked its workers across India to facilitate coronavirus vaccination campaign on PM Modi's birthday as part of its "Seva and Samarpan" campaign.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 05:00 AM IST