Madhya Pradesh: 30th Wushu Championship kicks off, practice session on Day 1

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 30th National Wushu Championship kicked off at Police Academy in the state capital on Sunday with 1,200 Wushu players and officials from across the nation reaching the venue.

Former IPS officer and head of Madhya Pradesh Wushu Association NK Tripathi felicitated Arjuna awardees Sandhya Rani and Pooja Katyayan and Dronacharya awardee Kuldeep Handu on the occasion.

The players began with their practice session for the championship on the first day.

Home minister Narottam Mishra will formally inauguration the championship on Monday at 4 pm with the head of Wushu Association of India, Bhupendra Singh Bajwa and other officials.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 11:49 PM IST