Madhya Pradesh: 30-year-old biker falls off bridge, sustains injuries

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old biker has fallen off the Ghanghari over bridge that passes through the district headquarters.

The incident occurred when the biker identified as Sandeepak Patel was going from Jabalpur to Byauhari on Monday afternoon.

Sandeepak sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the district hospital.

Three hurt as three-wheeler collides with bike

A three-wheeler collided head-on with a bike near Amha railway gate in the city on Monday.

The passengers in the three-wheeler Kaushal Choudhary, Sukhilal Choudhary and a minor boy suffered injuries.

The injured were sent to the hospital. On the other hand, the three youths who were on the bike received minor injuries.

On getting information, Kotwali police rushed to the spot and began to inquire into the incident.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Body of missing woman found in bushes near Gwalior Fort

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 09:50 PM IST