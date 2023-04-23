Madhya Pradesh: 3 teenage boys drown in river while taking bath in Harda

Representative Image | File

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): Three teenage boys drowned in a river while taking a bath in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, a police official said.

The incident occurred in Bichhola village under Handia police station limits this afternoon, he said.

"These three boys, aged 16 to 17 years and studying in class 12, drowned in Ajnal river, where they went to take a bath," Handia police station in-charge C S Sariyam said.

After being alerted about the incident, a police team reached the spot and fished out the victims' bodies, he said.

A case was registered in this connection and investigation is underway, he added.