Madhya Pradesh: 3-month-old child sent to Mumbai for treatment of heart ailments

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A man came to the district hospital for treatment of his three-month-old son a week ago, but during the treatment it came to light that the child is down with some heart ailments since birth.

When it came to light that the government provides free treatment to a child from birth up to 18 years, he referredhim to Mumbai, but the child did not get any relief.

As the Child is unable to survive without oxygen, he was referred back to Balaghat from Mumbai.

The man named Deepak Bisen is a resident of Gatola area of Waravasani in Balaghat district.

Deepak admitted his child to ICU in the district hospital, but as the condition of the child deteriorated, he was sent to the Jabalpur Medical College.

Meanwhile, the parents of the child contacted chief medical and health officer Dr Manoj Pandey informing him that the child needed oxygen, and as his parents are daily-rated workers, they cannot afford to go to Mumbai for treatment of their child.

Dr Pandey, then, called up district magistrate Girish Kumar Mishra and requested him to sdanction money through Red Cross. Dr Pandey got a sum of Rs 30,000 sanctioned through Red Cross and sent the child to Mumbai with the help of an ambulance that can provide oxygen to the child.

The child is now undergoing treatment at NHSRCC Children’s Hospital in Mumbai. His parents heaved sigh of relief.