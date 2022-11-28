Madhya Pradesh: 3 fall into police dragnet for icing homo sexual

Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 63-year-old man was polished off for having homo sexual relations with two persons who have recently fallen into the police dragnet, official sources said on Monday.

They also roped in a friend to murder the man identified as Munna Lal, the police said. His body was found at Sookha village of Jabalpur district on November 9.

A reward of Rs 10,000 was announced for providing any lead about the murderers who were on the lam.

According to SHO of Madhotaal police station Reena Sharma, Munna Lal, a retired employee of ITI, was found dead in Sookha village on November 9.

His nephew Amit Patel (19) had informed the police about the death of Munna Lal. The police began to investigate the case. The murderers told the police that they had hit him with sticks and when he slumped to the ground, they strangled him to death.