Madhya Pradesh: 3-day Tilak Sindoor Mela beginning from today

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day fair is going to be organised at Tilak Sindoor from February 17 to 19. Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh and superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh inspected the spot and asked the officials to ensure all arrangements.

The officials also reached main temple through staircase and took feedback on the arrangements.

The collector told the officials to ensure that there should not be any problem for devotees.

He said that the officials should pay special attention to the women, the elderly and the children and that crowd should be properly managed.

Drinking water and medical facilities should be provided to the people. He asked the officials of the Public Works Department to repair the road from Khatama fot Tikhad.

Chairman of the Sindoor Mela Samiti and sub-divisional magistrate Madan Singh Raghuwanshi said that all the preparations had been made for the fair.

More than 230 shops will be set up at the fair site. Sub-divisional officer of police Mahendra Singh, Tehsildar Rajiv Kahar, chief executive officer of Kesla Vandana Kaithal and other officials were present during the inspection.

