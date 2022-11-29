Madhya Pradesh: 3-day-old dies in Civil hospital, kin create ruckus

Representative Image | File Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Parents of a newborn created a ruckus after the baby died and blamed the doctors of the Bina civil hospital forthe alleged negligence.

The baby died just three days after his birth on Monday night, the police said on Tuesday.

SHO of Bina police station, Kamal Nigwalintervened in the matter and assured the baby’s kin of fair probe in the case.

The hospital authorities told media persons that Neelam Ahirwar was slated to give birth to a child, who was facing complications in the delivery and was thus shifted to Sagar district hospital, from Bina civil hospital. Following this, Neelam gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday.

The authorities then said that the doctors of the hospital had advised her to remain at the hospital itself for observation, but she and her kin did not comply and came to Bina along with the baby on Monday. When the baby’s condition began deteriorating suddenly on Monday night, his parents and kin rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

The baby’s father, Sher Singh Ahirwaralleged negligence by the doctors for the death of the newborn, after which the police were informed. BMO of Bina civil hospital, Dr Sanjeev Kumar Agrawal stated that the picture will become clear only after the baby’s post-mortem.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Man held for repeatedly raping married woman in Bhopal