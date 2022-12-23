Madhya Pradesh: 3-day Bhopal LitFest from Jan 13; top authors, former Babus, journos to participate

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister for forest and environment Bhupendra Yadav, Kabir Bedi, Tata Sons Director R Gopalkrishnan, journalist Swapan Dasgupta, former head of NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumar and Free Press Journal, Mumbai editor R.N. Bhaskar, among others, will be participating in the 2023 edition of Bhopal Litfest.

The three-day event will be organised at Bharat Bhavan from January 13.

President of society for culture & environment, Raghav Chandra said that this season for the first time will witness participation by some authors from abroad.

A number of new areas of knowledge would be introduced this time they include architecture, mathematics and sports governance, among other subjects. Former diplomats TCA Raghavan and Sharat Sabahrwal, CAG Vinod Rai, Jnanpith Awardee Damodar Mauzo, former CS of Punjab Ramesh Inder Singh, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Rujuta Diwekar ( well known dietician), Indian-American architect Christopher Benninger, photographer Aditya Arya and mathematicians Prof SK Bandi and Dr Dani of Mumbai IIT will be among the participants.

The top authors, environmentalists, diplomats, mathematicians and artistes would be discussing their books and areas of expertise with eminent discussants to help disseminate knowledge.

The opening day will see a musical recital by Gundecha Brothers. Padmashree Bhalu Mondhe's art exhibition Bhalu Mondhe-- A Retrospective--would also be an added attraction of the three-day event.

The Society is also planning to felicitate the owners of one of the oldest book shop owners in the city. “We believe that if the culture of books and reading habits are to be promoted, it won't be possible without those who are making books available to people and are thus supporting the cause for years on without much expectations. Their role must be appreciated by society,” Chandra said.