Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 12:01 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 3 children drown in Shajapur

Staff Reporter
Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Bodies of three children of the same village found in a pond in Bhuriya Khajuriya village Shajapur on Sunday morning, the police said.

Those who died were identified as Naitik (9), Abhishek (13) s/o Amar Singh Bagri and Abhishek (10) s/o Atmaram.

According to reports, all the three children were missing from Saturday evening. The families of the children also lodged a missing complaint in a police station.

A local resident passing nearby the pond informed the police about the clothes of the children lying near the pond on Sunday morning. Acting on the information, the police and the kin of the children rushed to the spot.

The police took out the bodies of the children from the pond and sent them for the post mortem. The police registered a case and started further investigation into the matter.

