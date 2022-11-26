Madhya Pradesh: 3 arrested in connection with the murder of BJP councillor Shailendra Singh

BJP councillor Shailendra alias Shailu Kushwaha | FP Photo

Gwalior: Police have arrested 3 accused for allegedly being involved in murdering BJP councilor Shailendra Singh alias Shailu Kushwaha.

The police have identified a total of 5 accused in the murder case, namely - Dheeraj Pal, Vineet Rajawat, Vicky Kaushal, Bhuru alias Sarvesh Tomar, and Rajesh Sharma. The nabbed individuals have been identified as Dheeraj Pal, Vineet Rajawat, Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, the police have declared an award of Rs 5,000 on the two absconding accused, Rajesh Sharma and Dheeraj Pal.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Dandotiya, told the media that it was Tomar who killed Singh.

According to the police, the attackers are Singh's friends who involved in an argument during a birthday celebration. After consuming alcohol, they bet the councillor to death. Singh was then taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The deceased was said to be very close to the member of legislative assembly of Madhya Pradesh from Gwalior Rural constituency, Bharat Singh Kushwah. The death was reported from the night of November 23, 2022.