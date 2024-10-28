Madhya Pradesh: 29-Year-Old Held For Setting House On Fire In Ganj Badosa | Representative Image

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old youth identified as Sonu Rajput was arrested for setting a house on fire that destroyed household goods, including two bikes, worth Rs 15 lakh. The incident took place in a house of Arun Raghuwanshi in ward number eight near Hanuman temple. Rajput is resident of Nateran.

Sub-divisional officer of police Manoj Mishra and T SanjeebChokse held a press conference at the police station on Monday to disclose the arrest. They said that the Rajput had set the house afire for some personal reasons. He was working for a medical store. His house was near the bus stand. He stole the CCTV camera from the house of Raghuwanshi.

Rajput was sent to jail. Mishra announced reward for the team for arresting the culprit within a few hours of the incident. Collector to monitor CM Helpline plaints FP News Service Balaghat Collector Mrinal Meena has decided to monitor the complaints lodged through CM Helpline. Chief executive officer of district Panchayat Abhishek Saraf will mainly monitor the complaints and review the progress of work.

Afterwards, Meena himself will monitor it. He has issued a directive for doing the work at a recent TL meeting in the district. He directed the officers to review the complaints which could not be worked out last year for some reasons. Additional collector GS Dhurve, sub-divisional magistrate Gopal Soni and other officials were present at the meeting.

Saraf said that a document of the complaints would also be prepared. The documents of complaints about budget, demands, and those related to the policy matters of the judiciary and the government will be prepared. Encroachment of government land also figured in the TL meeting in which information was collected from officials concerned.