Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Announces Ex-Gratia Amount For Victims Of Betul Accident; ₹2 Lakh For Families Of Deceased, ₹50,000 for Injured

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav has announced an ex-gratia amount of ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the families of the injured people in Betul’s tractor-overturning incident.

According to reports, two labourers lost their lives and 12 got injured while they were returning from Kanyakumari to their hometown Betul for the Diwali. The incident took place on the Betul-Sarni State Highway. The injured were admitted to the district hospital.

बैतूल जिले अंतर्गत रानीपुर के करीब मजदूरों से भरे ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली के खाई में गिरने की घटना अत्यधिक दुखद एवं पीड़ादायी है। दुखद हादसे में दो मजदूरों की मृत्यु एवं अन्य कुछ के गंभीर रूप से घायल होने का समाचार मिला है। घटना में हताहत हुए लोगों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं। जिला… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 27, 2024

CM expresses condolences

Reacting on the incident, CM Yadav wrote on his official X handle, “The incident near Ranipur in Betul district, where a tractor-trolley carrying labourers fell into a gorge, is extremely tragic and painful. News has been received that two labourers lost their lives in this unfortunate accident, while several others were seriously injured. My heartfelt condolences go out to those affected by this incident.”

“I had instructed the district administration to prioritise appropriate arrangements for the treatment of the injured. The state government has directed that an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh be given to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to each injured person from the Chief Minister's discretionary fund.

I pray to God to grant peace to the souls of the departed and a swift recovery to the injured,” he added.