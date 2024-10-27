 Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Announces Ex-Gratia Amount For Victims Of Betul Accident; ₹2 Lakh For Families Of Deceased, ₹50,000 for Injured
According to reports, two labourers lost their lives and 12 got injured while they were returning from Kanyakumari to their hometown Betul for the Diwali.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 07:13 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav has announced an ex-gratia amount of ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the families of the injured people in Betul’s tractor-overturning incident. 

CM expresses condolences

Reacting on the incident, CM Yadav wrote on his official X handle, “The incident near Ranipur in Betul district, where a tractor-trolley carrying labourers fell into a gorge, is extremely tragic and painful. News has been received that two labourers lost their lives in this unfortunate accident, while several others were seriously injured. My heartfelt condolences go out to those affected by this incident.”

“I had instructed the district administration to prioritise appropriate arrangements for the treatment of the injured. The state government has directed that an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh be given to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to each injured person from the Chief Minister's discretionary fund.

I pray to God to grant peace to the souls of the departed and a swift recovery to the injured,” he added.

