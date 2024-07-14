Madhya Pradesh: 29 Districts Rain Deficient In State | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty nine districts remained rain deficient in state till Saturday. Fourteen of them are in eastern region while 15 of them are in western region. However, western region has received 1 per cent surplus rainfall while eastern region has 12 per cent deficient rainfall. Thus, there is overall 5 per cent deficient rainfall in MP. Rewa is 48 per cent rain deficient while Narmadapuram is 41 per cent deficient.

Sheopurhas 127 per cent surplus rainfall. Bhopal has 26 per cent surplus while Indore has 1 per cent surplus rainfall. Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur in Madhya Pradesh in next 5 days, according to meteorological department. Bhopal received light rain on Saturday. In morning hours, humidity was 92 per cent while in the evening, it was 77 per cent. Due to light rain, there was relief from humid weather.

According to meteorological department, heavy rain with lightning is likely to occur in East Bhind, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur (Khajuraho), Balaghat, Dindori, Rajgarh, Agar Malwa, Sagar, Niwari (Orchha). Moderate thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur in Satna, Maihar (Chitrakoot), Gwalior, Morena, Panna (Tiger Reserve), Vidisha (Sanchi/Bhimbetka), Ashoknagar, Chhindwara, Pandhurna (Pench), Seoni, Mandla (Kanha), Raisen, Shajapur, Mandsaur.

Light thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur in Jabalpur (Bhedaghat), Narsinghpur, Anuppur (Amarkantak), Singrauli, Datia, Shivpuri, Shahdol, Umaria (Bandhavgarh), Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Indore, Dewas, Dhar (Mandu), Ujjain (Mahakaleshwar), Damoh, Katni, Betul, Neemuch, Guna Bhopal and Sehore.