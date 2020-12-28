Madhya Pradesh: 28 newly elected leaders take the oath as MLAs

BHOPAL: Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly, but their wait for the ministerial oath-taking continues. The 28 newly elected leaders took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly here on Monday. The pro tem Speaker administered the oath.

Recently, in November, the by-election results were declared. The bypolls were held for 28 seats in the state. In the elections, nine Congress candidates and 19 BJP candidates had won. The district returning officer had given the certificates for their election results and now they have become MLAs after taking oath. The ministerial berths of Silawat and Rajput seem to be hanging fire.

Mevaram Jatav from Gohad had won the election and was the first MLA to take the oath and Subedar Singh Sikarwar was the last MLA. The other members who took the oath include eight ministers — Pradyumn Singh Tomar, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Brijendra Singh Yadav, Bisahulal Singh, Dr Prabhuram Choudhary, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Hardeep Singh Dung and OPS Bhadoria.

The other MLAs include Ajab Singh Kushwaha, Rakesh Mawai, Ravindra Singh Tomar, Kamlesh Jatav, Satish Sikarwar, Suresh Raje, Raksha Santram Sironia, Pragilal Jatav, Suresh Dhakad, Jajpal Singh Jajji, Praduymn Singh Lodhi, Ramchandra Dangi, Vipin Vankhede, Manoj Choudhary, Narayan Patel and Sumitra Devi.