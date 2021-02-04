Madhya Pradesh: 2.72 lakh front line workers to get option to choose vaccination site

BHOPAL: Health department may give Front Line Workers (FLWs) a choice for session sites for the vaccination. The beneficiaries are likely to be given an option to get the shot at his/her choice of site or else they would be given the jab at the place of posting.

Health department and entire immunization teams are busy finalizing the plan and programme for vaccination of over 2.72 lakh Front Line Workers (FLWs). State immunization officer Santosh Shukla said that the vaccination of the Front Line Workers will start from February 8. Earlier, their vaccination was to begin from February 6. Those Health Care Workers (HCWs) who even missed getting vaccinated during the mop-up round will get another chance at the end.

Meanwhile the second day of the mop up round scheduled for Thursday was cancelled in Bhopal. On Wednesday- the first day of the mop-up round, 33000 HCWs, were vaccinated. The department had organised a two-day mop-up round (Feb 3 and 4) for those healthcare workers who had missed the vaccine.