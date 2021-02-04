Madhya Pradesh: 2.72 lakh front line workers to get option to choose vaccination site

BHOPAL: Health department may give Front Line Workers (FLWs) a choice for session sites for the vaccination. The beneficiaries are likely to be given an option to get the shot at his/her choice of site or else they would be given the jab at the place of posting.
Health department and entire immunization teams are busy finalizing the plan and programme for vaccination of over 2.72 lakh Front Line Workers (FLWs). State immunization officer Santosh Shukla said that the vaccination of the Front Line Workers will start from February 8. Earlier, their vaccination was to begin from February 6. Those Health Care Workers (HCWs) who even missed getting vaccinated during the mop-up round will get another chance at the end.
Meanwhile the second day of the mop up round scheduled for Thursday was cancelled in Bhopal. On Wednesday- the first day of the mop-up round, 33000 HCWs, were vaccinated. The department had organised a two-day mop-up round (Feb 3 and 4) for those healthcare workers who had missed the vaccine.
Before the mop-up round, around 2.98 lakh Health Care Workers (HCWs) were vaccinated, against the set target of 4.17 lakh. While 33000 HCWs got jabs on day one of the mop-up round, around 86,000 are to get vaccinated against the infection. Those Health Care Workers (HCWs) who even missed getting vaccinated during the mop-up round will get another chance at the end. There are 1,18,670 doses of covishield and 3,04,480 COVAXIN with Bhopal division.
Mop-up round: 8664 more healthcare workers get jab
Madhya Pradesh recorded 8664 vaccinations of Health Care Workers (HCWs) pushing tally to 3,39,771 in Madhya Pradesh on second day of mop-up round on Thursday. Target of HCWs is 4.17 lakh.
Barring a few districts like Bhopal, Burhanpur, Khanwa, the day two of the mop-up round was carried out in all across the state. The state recorded 22 per cent vaccination of HCWs at 473 session sites on the day. Alirajpur recorded 87 per cent which was highest percentage of vaccination in the state. Dindori recorded 56 per cent and Balaghat recorded 51 per cent vaccination on the day.