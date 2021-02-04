Bhopal: What are the fundamental things a woman must have at her workplace? An expert explains

There are some basic things that a woman must have at her workplace. Things like righst and security are a must for all women at the work place, Professor Nisha Dube of Bhopal's Barkatullah University said on Thursday.

Dube, Professor of Law, Department of Legal Studies, was was speaking in an online session on ‘Law Related with Harassment at Workplace,’ conducted by the Internal Complaint Committee of The Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS).

Dube was the expert speaker and started the session by in-depth analysis of the concept ‘Sexual Harassment against Women at Workplace’. She emphasised on the Sexual harassment law of 2013 and Vishakha Guidelines. The guidelines were named after a famous case - ‘Vishakha and Others Vs State of Rajasthan and Others. The Judgment of Vishakha case contained the fundamental rights of a citizen as mentioned in the preamble of the Constitution of India articles 14, 15, 15(3), 19 (1) (g), 21 and 32.

The Vishakha case raised questions about what are the fundamental things a woman must have at her workplace. Things like rights of a woman, security of a woman, independence of a woman, to get a friendly environment to work in, her self-respect and dignity are fundamental for woment at the work place.

The next important point that was discussed was the Supreme Court’s definition of sexual harassment under Vishakha Guidelines which comprised of physical contact and advances, a demand or request for sexual favors, sexually coloured remarks, showing pornography and any other unwelcome physical verbal or non-verbal conduct of sexual nature.

Prof Dube covered all the aspects of the sexual harassment at workplace, including the framing of the law, reason behind the formation of the law, various amendments, sections under which misconduct come, POSH Act, procedure of filing the case against guilty and redressed mechanism.

Dube also explained the rights, duties and powers of the Internal Complaint Committee in any organization.