Madhya Pradesh: 24-year-old man stabbed while returning from railway station in Bhopal, cause being probed

BHOPAL: A 24-year-old man was stabbed by three youths when he was returning in an autorickshaw from Bhopal railway station on Monday night.

The victim Ayaz Khan is a resident of Pushpa Nagar. He had gone to railway station and was returning from there and when he stopped near 80-feet road. The three persons who were already present there stabbed him.

They later fled and Khan informed his brother who rushed him to the hospital. Ashoka Garden police station house officer Alok Shrivastav said man is under treatment and an investigation is underway. He has not been robbed, Shrivastav added.