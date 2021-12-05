Madhya Pradesh: 22-yr-old stabbed to death by minor friends

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death with a sharp-edged weapon by his minor friends in Gwalior on Sunday, said the police. The police arrested the accsued within five hours.

Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi told media that the youth was identified as Aman Dixit. He used to work at a bookshop in the town.

According to family members, Aman's elder brother and mother heard his screaming sound at about 5 pm on Sunday and rushed to his room. As soon as they reached, they saw that the miscreants had killed him with a knife and were about to escape from the spot. They tried to catch them but they ran away.

Aman's maternal uncle Hemant Bajpai said that Aman's neighbour Pradeep Mishra had called and informed him about the incident. Aman was addicted to drugs.

The SP said that case has been registered against the accused under Sections 302 and 34 of IPC and police launched the search operation to nab the accused. The CCTV cameras installed in the area were checked and the police found that two of the accused were running.

The SP added that based on the CCTV footage and other evidences, the police have arrested the two accused from Atal gate of old Chawni area.

In the primary investigation the accused told the police that they are the friends of Aman and they had taken Rs 8,000 from him.

Aman used to harass them and to take revenge they reached Amanís house in the morning. They called Aman on his phone and asked to meet them. When Aman opened the gate, they had heated arguments, the knife was lying in Aman's house. They both took the knife and assaulted him.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 11:47 PM IST