Madhya Pradesh: 22-year-old youth murdered in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old youth was stabbed to death with a sharp-edged weapon in Chandan nagar locality in Gwalior, the police said on Monday.

The youth was identified as Aman Dixit. He used to work at a bookshop in the town.

According to reports, seven people had been killed in the district from December 1 so far. The areas include Bhitarwar, Dabra, Pichor Thatipur, Bahodapur and Murar.

According to kins, around 5 o’clock in the morning on Sunday, Aman’s elder brother and mother heard his screaming sound and rushed to his room. As soon as they reached, they saw that the miscreants had killed him with a knife and were about to escape from the spot. They tried to catch them but they ran away.

Aman's maternal uncle Hemant Bajpai said that Aman's neighbour Pradeep Mishra had called and informed him about the incident. Aman was stuck in a bad influence and was addicted to drugs.

CSP Nagendra Singh Sikarwar said that a case has been registered against the accused and police started search operation to nab the accused. The CCTV cameras installed in the area were also being checked.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 02:43 PM IST