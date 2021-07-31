Madhya Pradesh: 22 new Covid cases reported in state

Bhopal: In all, 22 Covid positive cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Indore reported 5 while Bhopal, Jabalpur and Sagar reported 3 each and Tikamgarh reported 4 Covid cases. Barwani and Raisen reported one case each. Corona positive rate is 0.03 per cent in the state.

Madhya Pradesh reported 9,79,954 vaccinations conducted at 4.968 centres on Saturday. Overall tally of vaccination increased to 3,19,48,507 while first dose tally went to 2,67,83,746 and second dose tally went to 51,64,761. Main focus was to boost second dose tally in the state.

Chhindwara leads with 45,843 vaccinations followed by Indore with 39,487. Bhopal reported 25,841 vaccinations. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 16,918 and 24,586. Ujjain reported 28,138 vaccinations.

Sagar reported 29,995 vaccinations while Dhar reported 30,209 vaccinations. Sehore reported 28,515 vaccinations while Khargone reported 32,317 vaccinations and Khandwa reported 28,942 vaccinations. Vidisha reported 24,219 vaccinations and Hoshangabad reported 30,476 vaccinations. Narsinghpur reported 28,766 vaccinations and Harda reported 32,852 vaccinations. Damoh reported 24,978 vaccinations. Shajapur reported 16,382 vaccinations. Mandla and Burhanpur reported 14,242 and 14,469 vaccinations. Jhabua reported 16,999 vaccinations.

Similarly, few districts reported very low vaccinations. Sheopur reported 1,276 vaccination followed by Shahdol reported 2,931 vaccinations. Umaria reported 3,876 and Alirajpur reported 5,495.

Need to boost drive

State immunidation officer Dr Santosh Shukla said, “There is need to launch campaign to boost second dose as its tally is still trailing in the state. Hardly it has crossed 51 lakh while overall tally 3.19 crore. So we have to promote second dose of vaccine in the state.”