Madhya Pradesh: 20 state cops awarded President’s medal

Bhopal: Twenty police personnel, including IPS officers in the state have been awarded the President’s Police Medal for exemplary service on the eve of the 75th Independence Day. The awards, under separate categories, will be presented to the cops on August 15, 2022, a police headquarters (PHQ) release stated. Additional director general (ADG) intelligence Adarsh Katiyar, a 1992 batch officer, ADG AJK Rajesh Gupta, a 1992 batch officer and ADG administration D Srinivas Rao 1 992 batch officer has been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service. All the officials are posted to the Madhya Pradesh (MP) PHQ. Besides, inspector Radio headquarters Pramod Peter will also be given the distinguished services president medal. Among the cops, ADG Gupta is the first IPS officer in the country to have worked as the chief executive officer (CEO) in the state. The director general of police (DGP) Vivek Jauhari has extended his wishes to the cops. The other 16 cops from the state will receive the medal for meritorious services by the government. The state government has recommended names of these cops for their selfless services to the department.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:51 PM IST