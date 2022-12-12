Madhya Pradesh: 20 forest divisions of 17 districts vulnerable to climate change

Representatiove Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In all 20 forest divisions of 17 districts have been identified as vulnerable to climate change in Madhya Pradesh. To protect them from the effects of climate change, studies by reputed institutions are being conducted. Under Green India Mission, landscaping has been undertaken.

Sources in forest department said 20 forest divisions in Raisen, Umaria, Balaghat, Seoni, Dhar, Jhabua, Barwani, Sendhwa, Khandwa, Betul, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Panna, Burhanpur, Satna, Sagar, Sheopur districts have been identified as vulnerable to climate change. Degradation of forest cover is one of the main reasons behind it.

A senior forest officer told Free Press that two studies were carried out on climate in Madhya Pradesh. First study was conducted by Environment Planning and Coordination Organisation and second by Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

The outcome of the studies has been taken as a base to work under Green India Mission in Madhya Pradesh. Under Green India Mission, 60 per cent of expenses will be borne by the Centre and 40 per cent by state government.

Additional Chief Conservator of Forest SP Sharma told Free Press that 30,000 hectares of forest land had been treated under Green India Mission. Measures have been taken to protect forests from damages such as fire.

Owing to conservation measures, forests have re-grown and become dense. The year 2019 was selected as base year for assessing carbon stock. This year, Indian Council of Forestry, Research and Education, Dehradun, is assessing carbon stock in Sehora, Narmadapuram and Betul. The outcome of this study will help in knowing the improvement in carbon stock.

Carbon stock

The carbon stock refers to the amount of carbon (chemical element) stored in forests in the form of biomass, soil, deadwood and litter. More the carbon stock, higher would be the forest's capacity to absorb and capture carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas in the atmosphere.

Carbon sequestration is the process of capturing and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide. It is one methods of reducing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere with the goal of reducing global climate change.