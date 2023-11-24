Madhya Pradesh: 2 Youths Killed In Road Accidents In Satna

Representative Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths were killed in two separate road accidents in different parts of the district in the past 24 hours, the police said.

A body of a 22-year-old man was found near Hardaunha Nullah in Chitrakoot assembly constituency under Maghgawan police station on Thursday.

The body of the youth, identified as Dileep Dohar, resident of Badkhera village under the Sabhapur police station, was lying near a motorcycle.

According to the father of the youth Kamta Prasad, his son had set out of the house at 5pm on Wednesday. In-charge of Majhgawan police station Aditya Dhurve informed the family members about the recovery of the youth’s body which was sent for post mortem.

The police said he may have been killed in a road accident.

According to reports, another youth, Dhruvtara Chourasia, who was walking up to his home in Lalpur, was hit by a biker from behind. He fell to the ground and sustained head injuries.

On getting information, his family members rushed to the spot and admitted him to a nearby community health centre from where he was referred to the district hospital.

He died during treatment. The police registered a case against the biker and began to search for him.