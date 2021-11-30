e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Madhya Pradesh: 2 killed as truck drags motorcycle for 2 km

The accident took place around 7.30 pm on Monday near Paraswada village, Shahganj police station in-charge Narendra Kulaste said.
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Two motorcycle riders were killed after a dumper truck dragged them along with their vehicle for about two kilometres in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place around 7.30 pm on Monday near Paraswada village, Shahganj police station in-charge Narendra Kulaste said.

The motorcycle got stuck in the truck but its driver kept moving the vehicle, dragging the two-wheeler and its riders along with it.

He stopped the truck at the Shahganj square and then tried to run away, but was caught by locals who handed him over to police, the official said.

The two motorcycle riders, identified as Deviram and Banshilal Ahirwar, died in the accident, he said.

Tuesday, November 30, 2021
