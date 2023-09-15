Madhya Pradesh: 19-year-old Youth Held For Trying To Molest Minor In Satna | File Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old youth has been arrested for trying to molest a 16-year-old girl in Birsinghpur ward-2 in Katratola area under the Sabhapur police station, the police said on Thursday.

A police team led by Ravendra Dwivedi arrested the youth and sent him to jail.

According to reports, the youth tried to molest the girl in the evening of September 7.

The girl, together with her family members, lodged a complaint at the police station.

The police registered a case against the culprit under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police collared the culprit and sent him behind the bars.

Rapist gets 20 years’ RI

A special court dealing with the cases under the POCSO Act sentenced a 36-year-old man to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl and imposed a fine of Rs 7,500 on the culprit.

According to reports, since the culprit and the girl lived in the same area and her mother treated the man like her brother, he frequented the house of the girl who used to call him uncle.

The man not only violated the girl on December 14, 2020, but also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone.