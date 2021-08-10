Madhya Pradesh: 188 plants to be setup in state, government to HC

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh government has informed High Court on Tuesday that there will be 188 oxygen plants across the state many of which already have been commissioned apart from several other measures to tackle the possible third wave of Corona in the state.

State government, on Tuesday, has submitted its11th action taken report in High Court regarding preparations during hearing. High Court had directed the State Government to file complete and updated information pertaining to Oxygen Generation Plants, I.C.U. Beds/Oxygen Beds, Ventilator, C.T. Scan Machine, Vaccination Status etc. district wise.

Advocate general Advocate Purshendra Kaurav informed about action taken report. As per report, total 188 oxygen generation plants (Pressure Swing Adsorption) is in the pipeline. Out of 188 plants, 61 plants have already been commissioned, 13 plants have already been delivered from the concerned agency and is in process of installation. For installation of remaining plants, the preparatory work at the level of CMHO is going on. That, as per the estimate of the State Government, these remaining plants will be installed by 30th September, 2021 although the efforts are being made to complete the installation of oxygen plants by 15s September also.

Similarly, about CT scan machines, Out of 52 district hospitals of State of M.P., in 14 districts, the C.T. Scan Machine is functioning and for remaining districts, the appropriate steps have already been taken by the State Government in terms of the resources available with the State Government. The demand of C.T. Scan Machine has already increased.

Four districts namely Dhaar, Mandla, Ratlam and Shajapur, Vendor namely M/s Siddharth C.T. Scan Services were directed to be installed C.T. Scan Machine by July, 2O2l , but due to limited manufacturer/ supplier of C.T. Scan Machine, the aforesaid C.T. Scan Machine has not been installed as yet and the appropriate communication from the concerned agencies is going on.

Ventilators received under PM Care Fund and has brought on record the utilization of the functional ventilators. That as on date, in State of MP, total 13 medical colleges are functioning in which total 1280 ventilators are available and out of which 23 ventilators are non functional for which appropriate communication has been made to the vendor.

In June, 2021, total 12, 150 beds were available in Government facility in different district hospitals and in September, 202 1 (including facility available in Jtne,2021, the total 16, 977 different kinds of beds will be available to meet out any situation.

In June, 2021, total 6060 beds were available in different Government Medical Colleges and in September, 2021 including the beds which were available in June, 2O21, total 7595 beds will be available.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 09:29 PM IST