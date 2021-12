Madhya Pradesh: 18 roller skaters from state at National Roller Skating Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eighteen roller skaters have been selected from Madhya Pradesh for the 59th National Roller Skating Championship to begin in New Delhi on Sunday, said the secretary of the roller skating organisation Amar Bhatkar on Saturday.

Dhairya Mishra, Vungarala Gaurash, Avanish Patel, Akshada Kashyap, Vamakshi Malviya and Divyansh Lagalvar have been selected in the cadet category of the championship.

Ojas Rana, Shubham Gupta, Vaishnavi Sharma Raman, Aditya Meshram, Asmi Raghuvanshi, Taneesha Bhargava, Aman Jaipuriya, Tritiksha Sharma, Sanchay Singh, Shivom Singh Raghuvanshi, Siddhi Makol and Rajnandini Saxena have been selected in sub-junior category.

The selected candidates were practising at Arjun Fitness Club under the guidance of their coaches Anil Bhatkar and Rajendra Nadkar. They have left for Delhi to take part in the championship, which will conclude on December 22.

